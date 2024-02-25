Crypto Market Growth Halted Amid Capital Inflows

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market has corrected 0.46% in the last 24 hours, fluctuating within a narrow range without a clear direction. Bitcoin is down 1% but up 3.7% over seven days, Ethereum is flat for the day but up 10.6% over the week. The top coins are mixed with BNB +2% and Solana -2.5%.
