Crypto's Catch-Up

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Market picture
The crypto market rebounded in the overnight session, supported by a return of optimism in stocks after a cheering Nvidia report. The crypto capitalisation was up over 1% in 24 hours.
MENAFN25022024000156011031ID1107895906
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.