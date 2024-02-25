Dollar Turns The Tables

(MENAFN- FxPro)
Something important happened in the currency markets on Thursday. The initial and relatively sharp fall of 0.7% in the dollar index was reversed, and now, as trading begins in New York, we are seeing a strengthening to the day's opening level.
MENAFN25022024000156011031ID1107895902
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.