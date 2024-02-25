Raveena Soaks Up Some Sunshine In Tadoba: 'Grab Happiness Where You Can'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 25 (IANS) One of the timeless beauties of Bollywood's 90's, Raveena Tandon on Sunday treated her fans with a stunning series of photographs, radiating in the warmth of sunshine, exuding grace and elegance.

Raveena, who has recently starred as Indrani Kothari in the web show 'Karmma Calling', took to Instagram, and dropped some mesmerising pictures of herself from her recent outing to Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve.

It is a wildlife sanctuary in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra.

The pictures were clicked in a garden with beautiful pool and trees.

Raveena wore a yellow coloured ethnic Anarkali suit, with a matching dupatta.

For the makeup, she opted for pink nude lips, kohl rimmed eyes, and blushed cheeks. Her hair was tied in a neatly styled bun. She accessorised the look with yellow jhumkas, and juttis.

The photos features Raveena dancing in the garden and posing candidly.

Giving the tune of the track 'O Maahi' by Pritam, Arijit Singh and Irshad Kamil, from the Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Dunki', Raveena wrote:“Sunshine and happiness..... grab it wherever you find it.. even if it's fleeting..”

Fans couldn't contain their excitement on witnessing Raveena's graceful snaps, and commented:“if beauty was ever personified...it would be you”. One fan said:“the beautiful lady”, another wrote:“bahut sundar”.

On the professional front, Raveena next has 'Ghudchadi', and 'Welcome to the Jungle'.