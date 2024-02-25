QC Participates In Fifth Joint Arab Turkish Chambers

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber (QC) recently participated in the fifth joint meeting for Arab and Turkish chambers of commerce which was held in the Federation of Egyptian Chambers of Commerce's venue in Cairo.

The meeting was attended by heads and members of chambers from both sides. The chamber's delegation included board members Mohamed bin Ahmed Al Obaidli and Dr Mohamed bin Jawhar Al Mohamed.

The meeting focused of reviewing means to enhance economic and commercial cooperation relations between Arab countries and Turkiye.