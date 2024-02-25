Moph Launches Electronic Portal For Medical Relations And Treatment Abroad

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has launched today an online portal for medical relations and treatment abroad.

The portal is one of the important projects aimed at upgrading the level of medical relations and treatment services abroad and providing them according to the highest standards and best practices in this field.

This is in line with the Third Qatar National Development Strategy, which aims to provide a high-quality of life for all through excellence in healthcare and improving patient experiences and their access to desired healthcare services and outcomes.

Through the electronic portal, many services are provided, most notably: follow-up of treatment approvals abroad, coverage of treatment for a patient abroad, compensation for treatment expenses abroad, or submitting a grievance against the decision of the treatment committee abroad.

Through the portal, requests can also be submitted: adding companions, upgrading tickets, changing the destination country of treatment, in addition to issuing books related to treatment abroad, and the portal alsoallows follow-up on the status of the request and its decisions.

Dr Ghalia Mohamed Al Harami, Director of the Medical Relations and Abroad Treatment Department at MoPH, said: "The launch of the portal comes within the framework of the Ministry's keenness to facilitate and streamline procedures for citizens in line with the state's efforts towards providing electronic services, and in a way that serves the citizen's right to obtain high-quality healthcare locally and abroad, as the state has provided treatment services abroad to citizens free of charge.” She also added that the department is working to organize such procedures in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations, while ensuring quality, expedited processing and optimal handling."

Commenting on the latest initiative, MoPH Information Systems Department Director Samira Bashraheel said: "The electronic portal has been developed to contribute to providing medical relations and treatment services abroad easily and efficiently, as part of the Ministry's keenness to apply the latest technologies to serve citizens and provide services more effectively, which contributes to achieving the main objectives of the MoPH and Qatar Vision 2030."

