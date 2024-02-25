(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Sikka Art and Design Festival Introduces Culinary Art Component







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 24 February 2024:

The 12th

edition of the Sikka Art and Design Festival is showcasing a lineup of unique creations and new artworks under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, from 23 February until 3 March 2024, with the participation of 500 local, regional, and global creatives and artists. Through the festival, Dubai Culture aims to open up avenues for artists and emerging talent, encouraging them to express their ideas and perspectives, and present their works

publicly.

For the first time, the festival, held in Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood, introduces the culinary art component, with the the launch of the 'Culinary House' to highlight the importance of this art and celebrate its pioneers and global significance. Visitors to the festival can enjoy over 35 homegrown F&B concepts and beverages presented by Dubai Culture in collaboration with a group of local brands. Additionally, a diverse range of activities will be hosted by a selection of

culinary

specialists and experts.

Visitors to the Culinary House will have the opportunity to indulge in

nine

unique tasting experiences offered by established and emerging chefs who will showcase their creations through specially curated menus presented daily to guests of the 'Supper Club,' held in collaboration with Break Bread. The house will also host the 'Culinary Tech'

exhibition by Jose Carrillo and the American University in Dubai (AUD), shedding light on the art of tasting, the future of food, and the relationship between culinary arts and design.

The festival also offers 43 culinary art workshops given by a selection of chefs, specialists, and experts in culinary arts. These workshops will train participants on food preparation techniques, and dazzling dish presentation skills, introducing

them to the art of making

specialty

coffee

and latte

art, using saffron, cardamom, and date

flavours. Other culinary workshops will delve into the rich history of chocolate, its diverse manufacturing traditions across the globe, sustainable sourcing methods, and more.

Fatma Al Qurashi, Manager of the Culinary Art Component at Sikka Art & Design Festival, affirmed the importance of culinary art and its global significance, stating that food constitutes a central pillar in the cultures and histories of peoples, reflecting the depth of heritage and the uniqueness of communities, saying: 'Cooking is a comprehensive artistic experience that embodies creativity, enjoyment, and continuous learning, requiring constant awareness of renewal and innovation in this field. Every chef carries within them a creative individual whose touches are evident in the choice of food ingredients, preparation of dishes, and presentation in inspiring and captivating ways. At Dubai Culture, we are keen to highlight the various creative aspects of culinary art, which aligns with our commitment to support and empower local talent, business pioneers, and projects in the food sector.'

Al Qurashi added: 'Dubai has succeeded in enhancing its position as a global destination in food tourism, thanks to its cultural diversity that has contributed to enriching the culinary art and offering various presentations that stimulate the public to explore different artistic and creative aspects in cooking, which goes beyond the food preparation process into a sensory tasting experience.'



