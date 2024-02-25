Tamino Minerals Provides A Corporate Update

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Toronto, Canada –“Tamino” or the“Company” -OTC Markets: TINO- January 30, 2023, the Company is pleased to announce that we have retained a new consultant to the Company. The Company is planning to increase its land positions and is currently looking into several projects that will require additional work. Executive Industries, a subsidiary of Here to Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) has provided us with great advise since we engaged them in December of 2020. We plan to continue to work with them.

The Company has arranged a non-toxic financing with its new partner, a diversified public company, KRTL Holding Group Inc. (OTC:KRTL) that has interest in funding and assisting the Company. Most of the terms have been agreed to, we are waiting to make a final announcement.

During 2022, the Company managed to successfully serve Mr. Dale Barlage using the services of the International Chamber of Commerce, an arm of the World Trade Organization. Mexican authorities have failed to fully inform us on the status of this investigation. Recently a summit was held in Mexico City where North American leaders met, that includes Justin Trudeau, where he requested President Lopez Obrador to abide to the rules of the recently signed new Trilateral Agreement between Canada, the United States and Mexico. We hope that this reminder works in favor Tamino's shareholders.

Tamino, has been planning to issue a dividend. Such announcement has been delayed due to unforeseen events. Management will update its shareholders on a later date before March 31, 2023.

The Company's El Volcan Property is shown in the website as well as our Youtube Channel. Our senior advisors wanted us to mention that the document was approved by our Chief Geologist. Mr. Jorge Lopez and geologist Richard Tschauder affirmed the geologic report prepared on El Volcan.

To download our newly updated geologic report you must visit our website in within the following link to download the presentation:

Geologic Report Presentation Link

The Company also explains within this summarized version the importance of having nearby producing gold mines and our latest achievements. All of this will enable the Company to finalize an audit as it does have access to an exploration target. The Company will be ready to present its NI 43-101 report in the near future.

As mentioned before, the Company's authorized share count is 1 billion common chares. The number of outstanding shares is 574,585,278. The Company hereby reports that it has a total float in the market of 149,811,161 common shares. It's important to know that the float has not changed in 8 years.

Substantial progress is being made with respect to logistical and operational aspects to begin its exploration program on its El Volcan Property. Our budget does include activities such as sampling, mapping, geophysics and drilling.

Company management intends to acquire new lithium claims in Peru and other South American countries with the primary intent to acquire battery metal claims. We will soon provide an update on this acquisition, several company advisors have told us that we are making great progress on this matter, as they are currently negotiating on behalf of the Company in South America. We will be providing details of this exciting new endeavour shortly.

At the beginning of 2022, Mr. Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO, announced that the Company has retained a sophisticated advisor to explore for lithium. The Company signed an agreement in January 2022 with Minera El Mundo, SA de CV to acquire lithium claims in Peru and in the United States.

Tamino Minerals, Inc. is trying to accumulate lithium claims and it has been very successful in doing so recently.

Minera El Mundo SA de CV is a privately held company with substantial knowledge regarding battery metal properties in the United States and Peru. It plans to provide technical data and business development to drive Tamino's growth. The Company has also retained important consulting firms in Lima and Arequipa, Peru in order to complete its aforementioned tasks and goals.

The Company is amid completing an acquisition. Mr. Villagran-Garcia stated that:“We will focus in teaming up with the best consultants and advisors in order to acquire the best properties. Tamino's top priority now is to become a leader in Peru in the search for“White Gold” and other“Battery Metals.” Its purpose is to disclose all pertinent information about Tamino's lithium mining properties and rights in a manner that is accepted in the industry and by regulators. We made the decision to add lithium, nickel and other Battery Metals to our list of properties because of our group's exposure to climate action initiatives.”

TAMINO MINERALS, INC.

TAMINO MINERALS, INC. is exploring for gold, silver, copper and lithium within a prolific precious metals and mineral producing state, Sonora.

On behalf of the Board,

Pedro Villagran-Garcia, President & CEO

Tamino Minerals, Inc.

For further information, please contact the Company at 1-307-212-4657 or by email at ...

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this press release, including any information as to our strategy, plans or future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management's expectations or estimates of future performance, constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The words“believe,”“expect,”“will,”“anticipate,”“contemplate,”“target,”“plan,”“continue,”“budget,”“may,”“intend,”“estimate,”“project” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Our actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors, including, without limitation those set forth as“Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC which can be found at The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.





