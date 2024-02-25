VINFAST WILL DELIVER THE FIRST VF 9 BATCH ON MARCH 27, 2023

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Hanoi, Vietnam, March 23, 2023 – VinFast announced it will officially deliver the first batch of full-size VF 9 SUVs to customers on March 27, 2023. The delivery ceremony will be held simultaneously in Hanoi, Da Nang, and Ho Chi Minh City, and deliveries will be continued at all VinFast stores across Vietnam in the following days.

Belonging to the E segment, VF 9 is the largest SUV in VinFast's current electric vehicle lineup with overall dimensions (LxWxH) of 5,118 x 2,254 x 1,696 (mm). Its wheelbase of up to 3,150 mm and refined structure allow ample interior space, optimal for full-size 7-seater or 6-seater configurations (Captain Seat options).

The VinFast VF 9 also has two trims, the Eco and Plus. The first VF 9 batch, produced for the Vietnamese market, is equipped with electric motors that boast a maximum power of 300kW (402 hp), maximum torque of 620Nm, and usable battery capacity of 92kWh enabling a target estimate of range per full charge of 438km for the Eco and 423km for the Plus (WLTP). VinFast VF 9's fastest charging time, from 10% to 70%, is 26 minutes.

As VinFast's most premium EV model, the VF 9 comes with high-class amenities such as two front seat rows integrated with massage, ventilation, and heating features (Plus trim), a 15 infotainment screen, an 8-inch rear screen on the center console for the second seat row (Plus trim), windshield heads up display (HUD), panoramic glassroof (Plus trim), outside rearview mirror with auto-dimming (Plus), 11 airbags, and more. The VF 9 is also integrated with a wide range of advanced technologies, including the Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) and Smart Services. In addition, the regular firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates will also continuously enhance vehicle functionality and performance to provide customers with more enjoyable experiences.

The first delivery ceremonies will be held simultaneously on March 27, 2023, in the Northern – Central – Southern regions of Vietnam at different VinFast stores, including VinFast Ocean Park (Hanoi), VinFast Ngo Quyen (Da Nang), and VinFast Landmark 81 (Ho Chi Minh City). The VF 9 delivery will be continued at other VinFast stores and dealers' showrooms or through a home-delivery service across Vietnam according to the order of the reservations in the following days.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairwoman of Vingroup and CEO of VinFast Holdings , said:“Following VF e34 and VF 8, the VF 9 delivery, as planned and committed to customers, has affirmed VinFast's capabilities in applying technologies and optimizing vehicle development and production process. I believe that, along with VinFast's attractive initial ownership cost and outstanding after-sale services, the VF 9 will win the hearts of those who have put trust in VinFast through their reservations and waiting for more than a year.”

Following the Vietnamese market, VinFast expects to roll out the export plan of the first VF 9 batch to international markets in the upcoming time. In addition, VinFast is in preparation for its VF 5 Plus delivery in April 2023, according to its initial plan.

