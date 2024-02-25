VINFAST AND BP COLLABORATE TO PROMOTE ELECTRIFICATION AND MOBILITY SOLUTIONS GLOBALLY

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Frankfurt, Germany – Hanoi, Vietnam, March 30, 2023 – VinFast and bp have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration opportunities in providing integrated energy and mobility solutions for VinFast and its customers globally.







Under this MoU, bp and VinFast will seek to form a long-term strategic cooperation to strongly promote electrified mobility solutions globally. The companies will also explore working together to advocate for commercial and private access to renewable energy sources to power EV charging networks.

VinES, another of Vingroup's subsidiaries, and bp will explore developing and co-engineering battery thermal management solutions and EV charging services.

Sharing about the partnership, Ms . Bui Kim Thuy, Vingroup's Global Director of Strategic Partnerships and VinFast's Deputy CEO of Strategic Partnerships, said:“We continuously expand our partner network to bring the best experience to our customers. We are delighted to collaborate with bp on lower carbon mobility solutions that will support driving VinFast towards the international markets faster and more efficiently.”

“Castrol has a long-standing relationship with VinFast via the supply of lubricants over the last six years. We are proud of this opportunity to expand our collaboration on integrated energy and mobility solutions for VinFast,” said Mr. Toan Nguyen Phuoc, country head, bp Vietnam .

The signing of the MoU is the first step in furthering the collaboration between VinFast and bp. In collaboration, both companies aim to promote new energy solutions and help accelerate the transition to electric vehicles globally.

***

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, Vin-Fast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: .