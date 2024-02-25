Digital Impact Solutions Announces Joe Buhler Achieves Retargeting Traffic Certification, Achievement Of Excellence

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Wilton , Connecticut, 4/5/2023, Digital Impact Solutions led by Joe Buhler has been certified in recognition of outstanding knowledge and expertise in the marketing discipline of“Retargeting.”







Completing this retargeting certification program, only offered to a select audience, is a significant accomplishment. It distinguishes the individual and demonstrates excellence in the field of marketing expertise having spent considerable time and effort learning and mastering the most up-to-date and advanced retargeting techniques.

Through comprehensive testing, he proved his knowledge and skills to a high degree of proficiency, demonstrating his ability to effectively execute retargeting campaigns.

Finally, by successfully completing a case study practicum, he has consistently exceeded the national average, demonstrating his competence in applying his knowledge and skills to real-world situations.

Obtaining this certification signifies that he has not only acquired theoretical knowledge but has also developed practical skills through hands-on experience, allowing him to apply best practices and innovative strategies in retargeting campaigns.

This certification serves as a testament to his expertise and demonstrates his commitment to professional development, making him and Digital Impact Solutions a valuable digital services provider to any business in need of a skilled and knowledgeable marketing agency.

More information about Joe Buhler's certification can be found at retargetingspecialist

About Digital Impact Solutions

We have a team with years of professional expertise in providing effective, innovative digital marketing services to local small and medium-sized businesses that produce positive results and a boost to the bottom line.

Our services are based on evaluating the latest technology tools offered in the marketplace to develop optimal services. We then provide those as stand-alone or integrated solutions to our clients based on an individual assessment of their marketing needs thus assuring the best match of their requirements with the most suitable services suite.

This differentiates Digital Impact Solutions from others by not using a“one solution fits all” type of approach but one of“best match with maximum impact”.

This suite of our“Core 4 Strategies” consists not only of paid traffic generation including retargeting but also a complete reputation marketing system, display, audio, and video advertising production, social media content marketing, and funnel and automation services.

