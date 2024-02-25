VINFAST REVEALS INTENTION TO EXPAND INTO THE SOUTHEAST ASIA ELECTRIC MOBILITY MARKET

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) Bangkok, Thailand, May 17th, 2023 – at the Future Mobility Asian 2023 summit and exhibition, which takes place from May 17 – 19th, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand, VinFast reveals its intention to expand into the Southeast Asia electric mobility market with its full range of electric vehicles (EVs), while planning to introduce its first four right-hand drive EVs.









The Future Mobility Asia 2023 marked VinFast's official debut of its brand and products in Asia, representing a significant milestone in the company's regional market strategy and the next phase of its global development journey.

At the event, VinFast showcases its three electric vehicle models – VF e34, VF 8, and VF 9, and offers test drives to bring visitors direct experience of the EV models and their smart features. In addition to targeting customers, VinFast actively sought new partners to expand its market presence and promote sustainable mobility solutions in the region.

VinFast also reveals its intention to expand into the South East Asia market, in addition to its focus on key markets including North America and Europe. The company also intends to introduce right-hand steering versions of its EV models – VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, and VF e34 – tailored to meet market's specific features and demands.

Madam Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vice Chairman of Vingroup and Chairman of VinFast, stated:“Expanding to the Southeast Asia region is part of VinFast's global development strategy. We have set a target to provide ASEAN countries with smart and safe mobility solutions, delivering excellent experiences and ultimately promoting a greener future for all.”









VinFast offers a comprehensive lineup with models ranging from the A to E-segment, featuring VF e34, VF 5, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. In addition to its car lineup, VinFast provides a range of 8 e-scooter models designed to target from mass to premium segments, which include Klara, Impes, Ludo, Tempest, Evo200, Feliz, Vento, and Theon. Furthermore, VinFast's ecosystem extends to e-buses, advanced battery and charging solutions, all within the Vingroup ecosystem.

Countries in Southeast Asia are potential markets for EV consumption, offering significant room for development and fast-paced growth. With favorable geographical locations and similar business environments, the Southeast Asian market will be an effective catalyst for promoting the comprehensive development of VinFast's product and service ecosystem and that of its parent company, Vingroup, in the future.

About Vingroup

Established in 1993, Vingroup is one of the leading private conglomerates in Asia, currently focusing on three main areas: Technology and Industry, Services, and Social Enterprise. Find out more at: .

About VinFast

VinFast – a member of Vingroup – envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. Established in 2017, VinFast owns a state-of-the-art automotive manufacturing complex with globally leading scalability that boasts up to 90% automation in Hai Phong, Vietnam.

Strongly committed to the mission for a sustainable future for everyone, VinFast constantly innovates to bring high-quality products, advanced smart services, seamless customer experiences, and pricing strategy for all to inspire global customers to jointly create a future of smart mobility and a sustainable planet. Learn more at: .