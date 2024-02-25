VINFAST AND BLACK SPADE ACQUISITION CO ANNOUNCE APPROVAL OF BUSINESS COMBINATION BY BLACK SPADE’S SHAREHOLDERS

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)



VinFast and Black Spade Expect to Close the Business Combination on August 14, 2023. VinFast's Ordinary Shares and Warrants Expected to Begin Trading on the Nasdaq on or around August 15, 2023 under Ticker Symbols“VFS” and“VFSWW,” respectively.

August 10, 2023 – VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast”) and Black Spade Acquisition Co (NYSE: BSAQ) (“Black Spade”) today announced that their previously announced business combination (the“Business Combination”) was approved at an extraordinary general meeting (the“EGM”) of Black Spade's shareholders on August 10, 2023.

Complete official results of the vote will be included in a current report on Form 8-K to be filed by Black Spade with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”).

The Business Combination is expected to close on August 14, 2023. Upon such closing, VinFast will remain as the combined company, and its ordinary shares and warrants are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) under the new ticker symbols“VFS” and“VFSWW,” respectively, on or around August 15, 2023.

Madame Thuy Le, Global CEO of VinFast Auto Ltd. , said:“The voting results today are a vote of confidence in VinFast from Black Spade shareholders. I am proud of the achievements we have accomplished so far and filled with eager anticipation for the exciting and promising opportunities that this collaboration will bring in the future.”

Mr.

Dennis Tam, Chairman and

Co-CEO,

Black Spade Acquisition Co , shared,“We are thrilled to announce that our shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the Business Combination, demonstrating their continued confidence in the vision and potential of the partnership between Black Spade and VinFast. The proposals related to the Business Combination received resounding support from our shareholders, with approximately 99.99% of votes cast in favor of approving the Business Combination. Thanks to our shareholders' unwavering support, we are one step closer to the exciting milestone of taking VinFast public.”

VinFast , a member of Vingroup JSC, was founded in 2017 and envisioned to drive the movement of global smart electric vehicle revolution. VinFast manufactures and exports a portfolio of e-SUVs, e-scooters and e-buses across Vietnam, North America, and, soon, Europe. The Company operates a

state-of-the-art

automotive manufacturing complex in Hai Phong that boasts up to 90% manufacturing automation and an annual production capacity (i.e., maximum number of vehicles that can be constantly manufactured in a year with additional shifts per day throughout the year) of up to 300,000 units per year in phase 1.

VinFast is committed to its mission of creating a sustainable future for everyone. The Company became a fully EV manufacturer in 2022, and has since delivered four EV models: VF e34, VF 8, VF 9 and VF 5 to customers in Vietnam to date. VinFast crossed an important milestone on the journey to becoming a recognized global EV brand with its first VF 8 EVs exported to North America earlier this year. On July 28, VinFast broke ground for the construction of its electric vehicle manufacturing site in North Carolina, marking a significant step in its global expansion and the Company's supply chain development in North America.

Black Spade , listed on the NYSE American, was founded by Black Spade Capital, which runs a global portfolio consisting of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments, and consistently seeks to add new investment projects and opportunities to its portfolio.

Additional information about the proposed transaction, including a copy of the business combination agreement, is available in Black Spade's Current Report on Form

8-K,

filed on May

12, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) at



More information about the proposed transaction is available in VinFast registration statement on Form F-4 that include BSAQ's proxy statement and VinFast's prospectus in relation to the business combination, which was first filed with the SEC on June 15, 2023.

About VinFast

VinFast manufactures and exports a portfolio of electric SUVs,

e-scooters

and

e-buses

across Vietnam, the United States, and, soon, Europe. Learn more at

.

About Black Spade Acquisition Co

Black Spade Acquisition Co (“BSAQ”) is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a business combination (Special Purpose Acquisition Company). BSAQ was founded by Black Spade Capital, which runs a global portfolio consisting of a wide spectrum of cross-border investments, and consistently seeks to add new investment projects and opportunities to its portfolio. Learn more at: .