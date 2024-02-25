Peercoin Officially Adopts Taproot Upon Attaining 90% On-Chain Consensus

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital) THE HAGUE, Netherlands and SAN FRANCISCO, CA – The Peercoin Foundation announced on November 18th, 2023 that the Peercoin v0.12 protocol upgrade (Codename Ladybug) has been successfully activated as a hard fork upon attaining 90% block producer support over the last 1000 blocks. The v0.12 upgrade is an important protocol upgrade for Peercoin, the original Pioneer of Proof-of-Stake.







As previously announced by the Peercoin developers on February 3rd, the release of Peercoin v0.12 adopts the latest developments in the blockchain space, namely Schnorr signatures and Taproot, both of which will make Peercoin more scalable and its transactions cheaper and far more flexible, while enabling developers to implement more complex functionalities.

If you are a minter (staker), or a user of the core reference wallet, go to peercoin and download the latest version . You can earn 3-5% annually by staking with your Peercoin. Here is a quick staking video tutorial to help get you started. If you have any questions, just stop by the community Telegram or Discord and ask. Community would be happy to help.

Peercoin is the original Proof-of-Stake blockchain. It is an 11-year old, fairly distributed, open-source, and community-driven project. Peercoin is designed around the concepts of energy and economical sustainability, both made possible by its innovation of Proof-of-Stake consensus.

Peercoin is a peer-to-peer protocol in the truest sense because, unlike most blockchains, all coin owners have the power to run a full node, produce blocks, and earn peercoin as a reward. Proof-of-stake is used for Peercoin's blockchain security, while proof-of-work is only used to distribute new coins for the purpose of creating a wider distribution.

Development of Peercoin v0.12 and other projects are sponsored by the Peercoin Foundation , a non-profit organization established in 2018 with the mission of promoting and supporting the continued development and overall progression of the Peercoin project.

The Peercoin Foundation is sponsored solely from community donations. Please donate to the Foundation to enable it to help improve the general Peercoin ecosystem.

