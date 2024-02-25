Moon River Beef Launches Beef Subscription Boxes

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

Support local, subscribe and enjoy the best-tasting, certified humane, pasture-raised beef

Phoenix, Arizona, United States, February 20, 2023 - Moon River Beef , Arizona's premier pasture-raised beef provider, committed to providing the best local, all-natural beef, proudly introduces its highly anticipated Beef Subscription Boxes , making it easier than ever to support local and enjoy mouthwatering beef, delivered right to the doorstep. Exclusively available on moonriverbeef , these boxes feature popular cuts that are free from antibiotics, hormones, pesticides and GMOs.

Starting at $70, Moon River Beef's curated boxes include USDA-inspected, Prime quality beef, guaranteeing the highest quality and best-tasting beef. Customers have the flexibility to select monthly or six-week delivery frequencies to tailor their experience to fit any diverse culinary preferences and lifestyles. Subscriptions can also be modified, skipped or canceled at any time.







“Inspired by the success of other national services, our Moon River Beef subscription boxes eliminate last-minute trips to the grocery store and also offer a unique opportunity for customers to support a local business, while enjoying the convenience of automatic delivery,” said Lisa Khan, owner, Moon River Beef.“What sets us apart is that unlike national boxes, our customers have the assurance of knowing exactly where their beef is sourced and the quality of the product. We use sustainable feeding practices, utilizing only the highest-quality feeds to ensure that the beef you get enriches every meal.”

All Moon River Beef subscription boxes are shipped frozen with dry ice in insulated packaging to ensure that the product you receive is fresh. Shipping is available nationwide.

Located in the gentle banks and mountainsides of the Verde River Valley in Perkinsville, Ariz., Moon River Beef manages its 15 thousand acres of Arizona grasslands with a dedication to regenerative farming, promoting sustainable practices that enhance soil health, biodiversity and ecosystem resilience. The company's exceptional commitment to quality and sustainability has made it a preferred choice for premier Valley restaurants, including Tarbell's, Quiessence at the Farm at South Mountain, Persepshen, Anhelo and more.

To learn more about Moon River Beef's sustainable farming practices, meet the family, or to place a Beef Subscription Box order, visit . The same cuts in each of Moon River Beef's Subscription Boxes are also available individually as a one-time purchase online at /shop.

About Moon River Beef

Founded in 2018, Moon River Beef is a woman-owned, family-run ranch and the premier provider of pasture-raised beef in Arizona. Situated on 15 thousand acres in the serene Verde River Valley of Perkinsville, Ariz., Moon River Beef is renowned for its pioneering approach to sustainable and regenerative cattle ranching, dedicated to restoring Arizona's historic grasslands.

Third-party, age-source verified, Moon River Beef cattle are fed for prime grading and raised free of antibiotics and growth hormones, resulting in the highest quality, best-tasting beef possible. To learn more, visit .

