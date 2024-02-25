(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





Washington, DC – February 21st, 2024 – The Haitian Development Network (HDN) presents its strategic initiative,“Empowering Haitians: HDN's Vision for Sustainable Development,” spearheaded by Jacques Jonassaint, former Special Envoy of President Emile Jonassaint to the Clinton Administration.

With a steadfast commitment to fostering sustainable development in Haiti, HDN is pioneering a transformative approach that prioritizes empowerment, resilience, and community-driven solutions.

Guided by the belief that lasting change comes from within, HDN advocates for a paradigm shift in international aid towards sustainable investments in education, training, and infrastructure. By empowering Haitians to take ownership of their future, HDN aims to break the cycle of dependency and pave the way for long-term prosperity.

“At HDN, we believe in the power of grassroots engagement and democratic empowerment,” states Jacques Jonassaint.“Our vision is centered on building capacity, fostering dialogue, and nurturing local leadership to drive positive change in Haiti.”

In line with its mission, HDN champions initiatives that promote active citizenship, civic participation, and inclusive governance. By amplifying the voices of Haitians and fostering collaboration between stakeholders, HDN seeks to create an enabling environment for sustainable development.

As Haiti faces complex challenges, including political instability, economic hardship, and environmental vulnerabilities, HDN remains committed to supporting the Haitian people on their journey towards a brighter future.

