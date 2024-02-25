Senior Palestinian Commander Killed In Israeli Airstrike On West Bank

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The commander of Palestinian militant group Jenin Brigades, Yasser Hanoun, was killed after an Israeli airstrike hit his car in the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank, Palestinian eyewitnesses and medical sources said on Thursday.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft bombed the car carrying Hanoun on the street in the Jenin camp, destroying the car and setting it on fire. The attack also injured 15 others.

The charred body of Hanoun was transferred to the Jenin Government Hospital, while another four wounded, one of them in critical condition, were taken to the operation rooms, the medical sources said, adding some other injured Palestinians were transferred to the Ibn Sina Hospital in the city, among whom four are in stable condition, two suffering moderate injuries, and one being serious injured.

The conflict between the Palestinians and Israelis in the West Bank escalated after Israel launched its military offensive in the Gaza Strip to retaliate Hamas attack in October last year.