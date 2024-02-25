Lebanon's Public Sector Workers Go On Strike To Protest Low Wages

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Employees working in Lebanon's public sectors on Wednesday announced an open strike to protest their low wages and ask the government for new financial incentives, Elnashra news website reported.

Employees from several public administrations said in a statement that the value of their current salaries is only 10 percent of their actual value, noting that all public sector workers should obtain financial incentives equally.

They vowed to continue the strike until the government meets their demands.

Lebanon has been facing an unprecedented financial crisis, causing the collapse of the local currency and devaluing the salaries of people working in the public sector.

Lebanon's financial crisis plunged over 80 percent of the population into poverty as people also lost access to their bank deposits and savings. ■