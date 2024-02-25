Eurasian Economic Summit Kicks Off In Istanbul With Focus On Solutions To Global Growth

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The 27th Eurasian Economic Summit kicked off on Wednesday in Türkiye's cultural and financial hub of Istanbul, with a focus on solutions to the challenges in global growth.

Titled“From Crises to Stability, Building an Inclusive World,” the summit organized by the Istanbul-based Marmara Group Strategic and Social Research Foundation aims to address global issues such as peace, climate change, water supply and artificial intelligence.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent a message to the event, highlighting its importance at a time of uncertainty caused by crises across the globe, particularly as ongoing conflicts are undermining global economy.

In his message to the summit, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev emphasized the summit's contribution to economic development of regional cooperation.

Speaking at the summit's opening, Akkan Suver, head of the host foundation, called on the international community to enhance dialogue and cooperation to find solutions to the world's crises.

According to Suver, the world is experiencing a storm of conflicts, problems related to climate change and economic stagnation.

“Under these conditions, the Belt and Road Initiative, extending from Asia to Europe, Africa and Latin America, would be our roadmap for peace, unity and cooperation,” he said.

More than 300 political figures, diplomats, academics and business people from around 40 countries are attending the two-day event. ■