Brits Remain Top Holidaymakers To Cyprus, Figures Show

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Britain remains the main source of tourism in Cyprus, according to new figures. Arrivals for January 2024, show Brits took an 18.6% share (16,321) of total arrivals, followed by Poland with 18.2% (15,978) and Greece with 11.8% (10,384).

In all, tourist arrivals reached 87,961 this January compared to 90,549 in January 2023, recording a decrease of 2.9%.

Figures from the same survey showed 153,499 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad last month compared to 136,717 in 2023, recording an increase of 12.3%.

Most returned from Greece, the UK, Poland and Russia.