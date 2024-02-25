Italian President Mattarella To Embark On A State Visit To Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Italian President Sergio Mattarella will embark on a state visit to Cyprus next week, marking the first visit by an Italian head of state since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Voted to office in 2015, Mattarella is the longest-serving President in Italy. He will come to Nicosia with a large delegation.

Mattarella's father, Bernardo, was an anti-fascist who, alongside Alcide De Gasperi and other Catholic politicians, founded Christian Democracy (DC), which dominated the Italian political scene for almost fifty years.