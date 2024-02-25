UN Envoy To Return To Cyprus Next Month

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The United Nation's Secretary-General's personal envoy on Cyprus, Maria Cuellar, will return to Cyprus on either March 11 or 12.

Earlier this month, Cuellar embarked on efforts in Nicosia to resume long-stalled peace negotiations. She said she was ready to contribute to the resumption of the peace process.

During her visit, she met with Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar separately.





