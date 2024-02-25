Yemen's Houthis Claim Missile Attack Against“Israeli” Ship

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Yemen's Houthi group said on Tuesday that they had launched a missile attack against“an Israeli ship” in the Gulf of Aden.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea said in a statement that the targeted ship is called“MSC Silver,” and his group hit it with several missiles.

Sarea added his group fired several bomb-laden drones toward Israel's southern city of Eilat as well as several U.S. warships in the Red Sea.

There are no immediate comments from either the U.S. or the Israeli side.

The Houthis have stepped up their attacks on international shipping since mid-November last year, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza who faced intense Israeli attacks.

The U.S.-British forces have responded with dozens of airstrikes on Houthi targets, including mobile missile launchers and underwater drones, but have failed to deter the group from launching more attacks. ■