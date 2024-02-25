Canada To Allocate $130M For Ukraine's Recovery

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Canada will provide Ukraine with 169 million Canadian dollars (about 130 million US dollars) for several reconstruction and development programs.

According to Ukrinform, this was announced by the Office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following his visit to Kyiv.

Canada will allocate CAD 75 million (equivalent to more than USD 57 million) for peace and security assistance, which includes demining, cyber support, and intelligence assistance.

Another CAD 15 million (equivalent to USD 11.5 million) will be allocated to support the completion of the National Museum of the Holodomor-Genocide in Kyiv.

Canada also announced the allocation of funding to the following: USD 17 million for humanitarian assistance, USD 30 million for development assistance, almost USD 14 million for stabilization assistance, including chemical weapons reduction and countering information warfare, and USD 15 million for various stabilization efforts, to support projects ranging from demining, to reducing threats from nuclear or radiological materials and chemical weapons, to countering disinformation.

As reported by Ukrinform, during his visit to Kyiv on February 24, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signed a security agreement with Ukraine, pledging over $3 billion in security and financial assistance this year.