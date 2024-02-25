Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 409,820

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 409,820 Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to February 25, 2024, including 810 occupiers in the past day alone.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,542 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 12,441 armored combat vehicles (+16), 9,981 artillery systems (+29), 999 multiple launch rocket systems, 684 air defense systems, 340 aircraft, 325 helicopters, 7,681 unmanned aerial vehicles (+22), 1,907 cruise missiles (+2), 25 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 13,011 motor vehicles (+23), and 1,578 special equipment units (+2).

Data on enemy losses are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, there were 84 combat engagements on the battlefield in Ukraine in the past day.