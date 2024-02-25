Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down 16 Out Of 18 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 16 enemy Shahed combat UAVs in the sky over Ukraine overnight Sunday.

“On the night of February 25, 2024, the enemy attacked with 18 Shahed combat UAVs (from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Crimea's Cape Chauda). The Defense Forces' mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aircraft engaged in an anti-aircraft battle and successfully destroyed 16 Shaheds within the Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions,” the report reads.

As reported, air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine at night as Russia launched attack drones into the country.