Ukraine's Air Defenses Shoot Down 16 Out Of 18 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed 16 enemy Shahed combat UAVs in the sky over Ukraine overnight Sunday.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram .
“On the night of February 25, 2024, the enemy attacked with 18 Shahed combat UAVs (from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Crimea's Cape Chauda). The Defense Forces' mobile fire groups, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aircraft engaged in an anti-aircraft battle and successfully destroyed 16 Shaheds within the Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions,” the report reads.
Read also:
Russia's military death
toll in Ukraine rises to about 409,820
As reported, air raid sirens went off in several regions of Ukraine at night as Russia launched attack drones into the country.
MENAFN25022024000193011044ID1107895830
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.