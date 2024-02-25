Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armenia Attempts To Hide Its Armed Provocations By Spreading Disinformation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On February 24, at 12:45, the Armenian armed forces units from
the positions in the direction of Yukhari Shorzha settlement of the
Basarkechar district using small arms subjected to fire the
Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Yellija
settlement of the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports citing the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry.
"By means of relevant surveillance means, it has been precisely
determined that the fire was opened from the Armenian armed forces'
post located at the specified coordinates (40°05'04" N; 45°52'28"
E).
In an attempt to conceal the committed armed provocation, the
Armenian Defense Ministry later disseminated information that the
fire was allegedly opened by the Azerbaijan Army Units, and
mentioned the coordinates of our units' positions to make this
disinformation seem credible.
We declare that the Azerbaijan Army Units did not open fire from
the mentioned direction and in order to ensure sustainable
stability on the conditional border, no retaliatory actions related
to the opposite side's provocation were taken," the ministry
said.
