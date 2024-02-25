Armenia Subjects Azerbaijani Army's Positions To Fire In Nakhchivan Direction

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Armenian Armed Forces subjected to fire the positions of the
Azerbaijani army in the Nakhchivan direction, Azernews reports reports citing the Azerbaijani
Defense Ministry.
"On February 24, at 21:40 the Armenian armed forces units from
the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the
Davali region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan
Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement
of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the
ministry says.
