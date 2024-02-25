               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Armenia Subjects Azerbaijani Army's Positions To Fire In Nakhchivan Direction


2/25/2024 2:08:17 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Armenian Armed Forces subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijani army in the Nakhchivan direction, Azernews reports reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"On February 24, at 21:40 the Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Arazdeyen settlement of the Davali region using small arms subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Heydarabad settlement of the Sadarak region of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic," the ministry says.

