Today’s market analysis on behalf of Michael Brown Market Analyst at Pepperstone

22nd February 2024



This morning's UK PMI figures further serve to dispel some of the 'doom and gloom' that has surrounded the UK economic narrative of late, particularly after Q4 GDP data this time last week confirmed the onset of technical recession at the tail end of 2023. Per the PMIs, it is likely that said recession is already over, with the composite output gauge once more printing comfortably north of the 50 handle, and above market expectations at 53.3. One potential area of concern for the BoE will be the "stubbornly elevated" level of inflation within the services sector, particularly amid signs that price pressures may be starting to seep through from the goods side of the economy. This should see policymakers at the BoE stick with their 'higher for longer' guidance for the time being, likely continuing to err on the side of caution in maintaining policy restriction for longer than G10 peers, in order to ensure that inflation has been entirely squeezed out of the UK economy. At the margin, in the medium-term, this may help to provide the GBP with some support, though immediate market reaction to the PMI figures was almost non-existent.





