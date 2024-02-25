Updated data on losses of the Ukrainian agricultural sector over two years of war

(MENAFN- SAVEUA ) According to the latest calculations of the Center for Food and Land Use Research of the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE Agrocenter), conducted jointly with the World Bank, the Ukrainian agricultural sector has suffered more than $80 billion in direct losses and damages as a result of the full-scale invasion.

In particular, the total value of destroyed assets is $10.3 billion, which is 18% higher than the estimate in April 2023. The largest category of losses is damaged and destroyed agricultural machinery, which amounts to $5.8 billion or 56.7% of all losses.



The top three regions that incurred the most substantial damages are Zaporizhya, Kherson, and Luhansk, collectively representing 65% of the total damages.

In total, about 181 thousand units of agricultural machinery and equipment were partially or completely damaged due to the invasion. The largest source of damages within this category is tractors, with approximately 18.2 thousand units destroyed and 6.8 thousand partially damaged (but still suitable for repair). The replacement value for damaged tractors amounts to $1.6 billion.

Experts estimate the damage caused by the theft or destruction of already produced grain and oilseeds at $1.97 billion, losses due to damage to grain storage facilities at $1.8 billion, damage to perennial plantations at $398 million, livestock at $254 million, and aquaculture and fishing at $35 million.

At the same time, losses, which include foregone income of agricultural producers and increased production costs, more than doubled compared to the previous review and amounted to $69.8 billion.

Total losses due to lower crop production amounted to $35.1 billion, additional losses due to lower livestock production amounted to $5.6 billion, losses caused by lower domestic prices are estimated at $24.1 billion, and losses due to higher production costs amounted to $4.4 billion.

Given the scale of the damage and losses suffered by agricultural producers in Ukraine, the total reconstruction and recovery needs over the next ten years amount to $56 billion. Priority needs for 2024 are estimated at $435 million, most of which has already been covered by donor funding.

The report presents the details of the Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment (RDNA) that was conducted for the agricultural sector of Ukraine as part of the third RDNA report prepared by the Government of Ukraine, the World Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union.



"Ukrainian farmers are suffering additional losses due to the blockade of the Ukrainian-Polish border by the Poles. According to our experts, if Ukraine's border with Poland is not unblocked by the end of February, the country's budget could lose $200 million. For example, export losses in November 2023 amounted to $160 million, and imports fell by $700 million", says Andriy Dykun, head of the Ukrainian Agri Council, adding that demonstrators are not realize that they are playing into Putin's hands, they are bringing the outbreak of war on their territory closer. "This is a very dangerous game. Therefore, at every opportunity, we urge our colleagues to weigh all their steps and work for a common victory, not division and resentment. We are stronger only together and only together can we defeat the enemy", says Andriy Dykun.





