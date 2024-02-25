Genetec Introduces Enterprise-Grade, Unified, SaaS Solution

(MENAFN- Weber Shandwick)

Dubai, February 22, 2024—Genetec Inc. (“Genetec”), a leading technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions, today announced Security Center SaaS. Built with cybersecurity and privacy at its core, the new offering is a massively scalable, open, and unified software as a service solution (SaaS). Combining access control, video management, forensic search, intrusion monitoring, automation, and many other advanced security capabilities, Security Center SaaS ushers in a new chapter in the technology evolution of the physical security industry.

"The physical security industry has not been able to get cloud or software as a service quite right, especially for enterprise customers,” said Christian Morin, Vice President of Product Engineering and CSO, Genetec Inc. “With Security Center SaaS, organizations are no longer beholden to proprietary or feature-poor as a service solutions that needlessly force a choice of either all on-prem or all cloud. The enterprise capabilities and open architecture of Security Center SaaS are designed to enable systems to handle complex workloads where they make the most sense to be deployed. This flexibility addresses a longstanding need of end users and fills an important gap in the market.”

A hybrid SaaS solution built for channel partners

As deployments become increasingly sophisticated, end users rely on trusted security professionals to guide them through their transition to cloud and hybrid environments. To bring this new SaaS solution to the market, Genetec has transformed its entire approach to procurement, deployment, and maintenance without compromising the enterprise-grade capabilities for which its solutions are known.

“Current approaches to SaaS have undercut the role of channel partners, whom we see as central to customer and project success. Security Center SaaS represents an important opportunity for our systems integrators. It means better margins and long-term customer satisfaction, with no additional investment in time or resources on the part of partners,” said Michel Chalouhi, Vice President of Global Sales, Genetec Inc.

With an automated quoting and ordering process, systems can be fully operational within minutes from when the order is placed. The brand-new Genetec Portal makes it easy to quote, order, deploy, and manage large deployments so that channel partners can continue growing their business and deliver the technology and ownership options that their end users demand.

Enterprise-grade experience in the cloud

With the ability to centralize the monitoring and management of multiple sites, Security Center SaaS is ideally suited to meet the needs of customers in a wide range of verticals, including retail, education, corporate campuses, banking, healthcare, and cities. It can serve low-density deployments with a handful of direct-to-cloud devices and scale up to thousands of sites and devices with hybrid storage and processing. Operators can manage operations from a SOC (Security Operation Center) or on the go through robust web and mobile applications.

A seamless evolution to the cloud

Security Center SaaS is a deployment-agnostic platform that supports a range of configurations. Based on a hybrid-SaaS architecture, the new solution allows organizations to move components and sites to the cloud based on their needs and requirements using a combination of cloud-native services and cloud-managed appliances, with storage and processing at the edge. Because of its open architecture, Security Center SaaS gives organizations the freedom to choose the devices, cameras, and door controllers that work best for their business.

Security Center SaaS can also connect seamlessly with existing on-premises security devices and infrastructure. Access control devices and cameras that are not cloud-ready can easily be connected to Security Center SaaS using Genetec edge appliances.





