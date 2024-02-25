LG IS REDEFINING LAUNDRY DAY WITH ITS NEXT-GENERATION WASHING MACHINES

(MENAFN- LG-One Gulf) Dubai, February 23, 2024 – LG Electronics (LG) is giving the gift of time with its next-generation washing machines. Designed to revolutionize the way households approach laundry, these cutting-edge washer-dryers offer a host of features aimed at saving space, time, and energy while delivering unparalleled washing performance.

LG's washer and dryer all-in-one solution not only saves valuable space in the home but also eliminates the need for switching machines or hanging out clothes to dry, streamlining the laundry process like never before. And with the innovative TurboWash™ – an energy and water-efficient cycle that delivers the same washing performance of a normal, longer spin ¬– cleaning clothes in just 29 minutes allows even less time dedicated to laundry and more time for living life to the fullest.

The latest all-in-one washer-dryers from LG also boast Steam™ technology, which ensures clothes are not just clean, but also free from allergens and odors by eliminating 99.9% of allergens such as dust mites, offering peace of mind for families; particularly those with allergies or respiratory issues.

Proving technological advancement is always at the forefront of LG products, its 6Motion Direct Drive technology moves the wash drum in multiple directions, providing powerful yet gentle care for fabrics. Whether it's tough stains or delicate garments, rest assured your clothes will receive the proper care while being ultra-clean.



With not one but two high-efficiency Inverter Direct Drive motors, LG’s washers deliver enhanced performance and durability while crucially operating quietly and with minimal vibration, meaning much less distraction when letting the machine get on with its business, leaving you to yours, all the while consuming less energy, contributing to reduced electricity consumption.

To complement its space-saving qualities, LG’s generous front-loading machines – which allow the wash cycle to be paused to add forgotten items – boast as much as 20kg washing and a 12kg drying capacity, perfect for handling large loads with ease. Moreover, with Smart Diagnosis™ and SmartThinQ (WiFi) accessibility, managing laundry has never been more intuitively advanced.







