Salvatore International School Honors Its Martial Arts Achievers

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) BANDIPORA- Salvatore International School celebrated the accomplishments of its students Sheikh Usman and Sheikh Umar, who clinched silver medals in their respective weight divisions at the 3rd WAKO India Open International Championship held at the Indira Gandhi International Stadium in New Delhi.
The felicitation event, held at the school premises, was graced by the presence of Padmashri Awardee Fasil Ali Dar, Principal of SSM College of Engineering, Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, and other guests.
ADVERTISEMENT
Padmashri Fasil Ali Dar shared insightful words of wisdom, motivation and encouragement with both parents and students, highlighting the significance of discipline, dedication and sportsmanship in molding successful individuals.
The speaker emphasized the value of pursuing sports as a career path and steering clear of substance abuse. The felicitation ceremony provided a platform to inspire students to pursue their passions while maintaining a harmonious balance between academics and extracurricular activities.
Parents, students and faculty members gathered to witness this proud moment at Salvatore International School. Read Also 8 Tral Athletes Win Medals At South Asian Martial Arts Championship 9 Year Old From Tral Wins Silver In Martial Arts Championship
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895779
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.