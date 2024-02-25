Salvatore International School Honors Its Martial Arts Achievers

The felicitation event, held at the school premises, was graced by the presence of Padmashri Awardee Fasil Ali Dar, Principal of SSM College of Engineering, Dr. Sajad Hussain Din, and other guests.

Padmashri Fasil Ali Dar shared insightful words of wisdom, motivation and encouragement with both parents and students, highlighting the significance of discipline, dedication and sportsmanship in molding successful individuals.

The speaker emphasized the value of pursuing sports as a career path and steering clear of substance abuse. The felicitation ceremony provided a platform to inspire students to pursue their passions while maintaining a harmonious balance between academics and extracurricular activities.

Parents, students and faculty members gathered to witness this proud moment at Salvatore International School.

