J&K Wins 3 Medals On Khelo India Winter Games Day 2


2/25/2024 2:01:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) GULMARG- The J&K Ski Mountaineering contingent won the region its first medals of the Khelo India Winter Games 2024 on Thursday at Gulmarg.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs & Sports, Nisith Pramanik, flagged off women's mountain ski event at Kongdoori Phase 1.

J&K's Shazia Hassan, a resident of Anantnag, bagged the Silver medal in the women's event, which was won by Menalgum Jayan of Uttarakhand.

After flagging off the event, the Union Minister appreciated the enthusiasm and talent of participating female skiers and encouraged them to pursue their passion for winter sports.

The Minister also interacted with the players and officials on the occasion. He expressed satisfaction over the successful organisation of this national event and praised the efforts of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports as well as
the J&K Sports Council.

In the men's Ski Mountaineering event, J&K achieved the second and third position. Shahid Ahmed Chachi won the Silver medal, while Mehraj ud Din Bhat took the Bronze. The event was won by Mayank Dimri of Uttarakhand.

All Khelo India Athletes Safe: Secretary JKSC

In the wake of the deadly avalanche that hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg on Thursday, J&K Sports Council Secretary Nuzhat Gul assured the media that all Khelo India athletes are safe.

“All Khelo India athletes are safe after the avalanche hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg. All the fixtures are being run as per schedule,” the Secretary said.

She said that the avalanche that hit Khilanmarg area of Gulmarg earlier this afternoon has not impacted athletes taking part in ski and snowboard events of Khelo India Winter Games 2024 at Kangdoori Phase 1. All necessary precautions have been taken for safety, she added.

A collaborative effort between the Gulmarg Ski Patrol of Tourism Department, J&K and J&K Police resulted in the rescue of a group comprising six Russian skiers and one local guide following an avalanche at the higher reaches of Gulmarg, known as Army Ridge.

Despite the valiant efforts of the rescue team, one Russian skier died due to the avalanche.

The avalanche site is located far from the Kongdoori area, where the 4th Khelo India Winter Games are currently underway. The ongoing sporting events remain unaffected by the incident.

The rescued individuals are currently under the care of the district administration, receiving basic medical treatment. One skier sustained minor injuries but is in stable condition and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

