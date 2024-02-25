Woman Drug Peddler Booked Under PIT-NDPS Act In Jammu

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu – A woman drug peddler was on Thursday arrested under Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act here and lodged in Kathua jail, police said.
Poli Devi, a resident of Kothey Bulandey in Bishna tehsil, is a notorious drug peddler and eight cases stand registered against her in different police stations, a police official said.
ADVERTISEMENT
Divisional Commissioner, Jammu had issued a warrant against Devi's arrest under PIT-NDPS after police prepared her dossier, the official said.
Meanwhile, police arrested a drug peddler and seized 790 grams of opium from his possession during checking at Bhambarwan area in Bahu Fort area of Jammu on Thursday.
The arrested accused was identified as Sanjay Radha, a resident of Pallanwala, and a case under relevant sections of NDPS Act was registered against him, the police said. Read Also Speedy Trial For Drug Offences: J&K Gets Five Special Courts Consignment Of Banned Drugs Seized At Srinagar Airport
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895775
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.