Are Our Schools Future Ready?

By Ikkz Ikbal

As the schools in Kashmir prepare to reopen after winter vacations, the looming question arises: Are we adequately equipping our educational institutions for the challenges of the future? In the backdrop of this awaited reopening, let's delve into the critical need for reform in teaching practices to align with the dynamic shifts brought about by technological advancements, social media, and the omnipresence of artificial intelligence.

In an era where technological advancements, social media, and artificial intelligence have ushered in a new age, the question arises: Are our schools equipped to prepare the next generation for a future we can barely fathom? Are we preparing our children for the future with the tools of the past?



The dichotomy of the school-going children's lives is striking. As they navigate the intricacies of Snapchat and Instagram, they find themselves tethered to a traditional education system that seems oblivious to their digital dexterity. The tools of the past, wielded by teachers whose understanding of this dual life is often limited, risk leaving students adrift in a sea of obsolete information.

In the relentless pursuit of completing syllabi and focusing on rote memorization, we inadvertently stifle the very essence of learning – critical thinking. The world outside the classroom is evolving at an unprecedented pace, leaving our education system lagging behind. The gap between what children experience in their hyper-exposed global reality and what teachers comprehend is widening.

To navigate this chasm, a radical reformation in teaching practices is imperative. It's not merely about incorporating technology into classrooms but understanding the dynamic cultural shift our children are undergoing. Teachers must evolve from being mere dispensers of information to mentors who guide students in navigating the vast sea of knowledge available at their fingertips.

The call is to prepare students for jobs that haven't even materialized. The current focus on page-writing and memorization is akin to teaching someone to ride a horse in preparation for a world dominated by electric scooters. The revolution in AI demands an educational revolution – one that prioritizes adaptability, problem-solving, and creativity over the regurgitation of outdated facts.

In the pursuit of educational reform, it is essential to recognize that change is not an indictment of the past but a commitment to the future. Teachers, the unsung heroes of this transformation, must be empowered with the tools and knowledge necessary to guide the next generation. Professional development programs should prioritize digital literacy, pedagogical innovation, and fostering a deep understanding of the evolving global landscape.

Parents, too, play a crucial role in this paradigm shift. They need to actively engage in their children's education, bridging the home-school gap and reinforcing the importance of critical thinking and adaptability. By creating a collaborative ecosystem where students, teachers, and parents are allies in the journey of learning, we can dismantle the barriers that impede progress.

As we usher in this era of educational metamorphosis, let us remember that the ultimate goal is not just to prepare students for jobs but to cultivate lifelong learners who can navigate the uncharted territories of an ever-changing world. It's time to embrace the unknown, acknowledging that the future holds possibilities we can only begin to imagine. Together, let us embark on a transformative journey that transcends the confines of traditional education, propelling our children toward a future where their potential knows no bounds.

“Bridging the Gap” becomes more than a catchphrase; it's a rallying cry for a holistic educational approach that acknowledges the dual life led by today's youth. Let's not just keep pace with AI and technology; let's mold a generation that surfs the technological tidal wave with finesse, ready to conquer the unforeseen challenges that lie ahead. Our children deserve an education that propels them into the future, not one that anchors them to the past.

Ikkz Ikbal is Administrator in Maryam Memorial Institute Pandithpora Qaziabad