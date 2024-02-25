Power Failure In Court: J&K HC Gives 'Quietus' To Issue

“The issue raised by the previous order dated February 19 stands closed,” a bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi said.

The order followed a meeting of the Chief Engineer of the PW(R&B) Department, Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb with the court.“In the course of meeting, it was revealed that the reason why there was a total black-out in the High Court premises was on account of the abrupt break-down of 250 KVA generator due to overloading as the other generator 320 KVA was still undergoing maintenance for almost two months,” reads an order by the Bench.“We express our concern that the period of maintenance was excessively long and that responsibility must be affixed within the organization as to why a vital equipment that was necessary to supply power to the High Court during the power-cut was under maintenance for two long months,” the court said, adding,“Mr. Sajad Ahmad Naqeeb, Chief Engineer, has also assured us that he will look into the matter and also ensure that the High Court shall never have power cuts of this duration ever again and that if need be, the Department would hire a 320 KVA generator as a standby to ensure seamless power during power-cuts to the High Court.”

In view of the assurance given by the Chief Engineer, the court said that it was satisfied that no further action needs to be taken in this case.“The issue can be given a quietus,” the court said and directed that the order dated February 19“stands closed.”

Pertinently, the High Court on Monday came down heavily on government over power and heating system failure in its Srinagar wing and had directed Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir to take measures immediately to get rid of the“pathetic and unbelievable” condition in the highest court which is common to J&K and Ladakh union territories.

