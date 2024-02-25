Projects Of 20,000 Cr To Be Inaugurated In Next 4 Months: J&K LG

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Thursday said that the administration led by him is committed to welfare of the downtrodden and neglected as the Centre granted reservation to Pahari community without touching the Gujjars and Bakerwals.
“Today, a delegation of the Pahari community came to meet me to express their gratitude to Prime Minister Narendera Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. J&K administration and the Centre is committed to provide due recognition to the communities including downtrodden sections who faced injustice in the past seven decades,” the LG said while meeting 160-member Pahari community delegation at Rajbhavan Srinagar.
The delegation thanked LG Sinha, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for including the Paharis, Padari, Koli, Gadda and Brahmin communities in the Schedule Tribe.
“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, J&K administration will ensure all those who faced injustice in the last seven decades are given their due share,” the LG said.
The LG said that PM Modi recently inaugurated projects worth Rs 32000 Crore and in the coming four months, projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore will also be inaugurated as well.“Infrastructure will give a boost to the tourism sector and lure more tourists to J&K,” he said.
