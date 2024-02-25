Projects Of 20,000 Cr To Be Inaugurated In Next 4 Months: J&K LG

The delegation thanked LG Sinha, PM Modi and HM Amit Shah for including the Paharis, Padari, Koli, Gadda and Brahmin communities in the Schedule Tribe.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendera Modi, J&K administration will ensure all those who faced injustice in the last seven decades are given their due share,” the LG said.

The LG said that PM Modi recently inaugurated projects worth Rs 32000 Crore and in the coming four months, projects worth Rs 20,000 Crore will also be inaugurated as well.“Infrastructure will give a boost to the tourism sector and lure more tourists to J&K,” he said.

