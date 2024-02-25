Rain, Snow Likely In Kashmir From Feb 27-29: Met

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather in Jammu And Kashmir till February 26.
“No Significant weather activity
till 26th Feb,” the Meteorological
department said, adding that from
February 27-29, there is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at scattered to fairly widespread places.
Meanwhile, night temperature recorded a fall in Jammu and Kashmir with famous ski resort Gulmarg recording minus 10.4°C and Pahalgam minus 8.6°C on Thursday, officials said on Thursday.
Quoting a meteorological department official, news agency GNS reported that Srinagar recorded a low of minus 1.0°C and it was below normal by 1.9°C for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year, he said.
Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 4.4°C against 0.0°C on the previous night and it was 4.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.
Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 8.6°C against minus 1.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.6°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.
Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 5.4°C against minus 3.4°C on the previous night and the temperature was below normal by 4.7°C for the place, the official said.
Kupwara town recorded a low of minus 3.1°C against minus 0.4°C on the previous night and it was 0.1°C below normal there, the official said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 10.4°C against minus 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was below normal by 3.7°C for the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir where 4th edition of Khelo India games are underway presently.
Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 9.2°C and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.
Banihal recorded a low of minus 3.2°C, Batote minus 1.0°C and Bhaderwah minus 1.0°C, he said.
