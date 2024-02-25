Video: Avalanche Hits Gulmarg Russian Skier Killed, 7 Others Rescued

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) A Russian skier died while seven others, including a local guide, were rescued as an avalanche struck the ski slopes of Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said.

The avalanche struck the Khilan Marg on Afarwat Peak near the Army Ridge at around 2 pm, trapping several skiers under its debris, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, the group of seven Russians and a local guide ventured into a non-ski zone in the Army Ridge area, which is avalanche prone.