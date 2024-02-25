Consumer Attacks PDD Lineman In Srinagar, Hospitalized

A video that surfaced on the social media platform showed the injured lineman narrating his ordeal, which, according to him, took place in the Soiteng area when he was carrying out a power connection drive ordered by the department.

The injured lineman identified himself as Abdul Majeed and said that he was attacked on his head with a chair, which left him injured.

Subsequently, after the incident, the injured lineman was shifted to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment.

“FIR lodged against culprit Ghulam Mohiddin Parray, R/o Soiteng who assaulted lineman on duty today. His service line also removed. Arrested by PS Nowgam, Sgr. Inspections continue against power thieves in same area: Er. Nisar Ahmad, SDO, Sheikh Bagh,” KPDCL wrote on X, formerly twitter.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now