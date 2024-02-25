Consumer Attacks PDD Lineman In Srinagar, Hospitalized

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A lineman of the Power Development Department (PDD) was injured after allegedly being attacked by a consumer during a power disconnection drive at the Soiteng area in Srinagar on Friday.
A video that surfaced on the social media platform showed the injured lineman narrating his ordeal, which, according to him, took place in the Soiteng area when he was carrying out a power connection drive ordered by the department.
The injured lineman identified himself as Abdul Majeed and said that he was attacked on his head with a chair, which left him injured.
Subsequently, after the incident, the injured lineman was shifted to SMHS Hospital for medical treatment.
“FIR lodged against culprit Ghulam Mohiddin Parray, R/o Soiteng who assaulted lineman on duty today. His service line also removed. Arrested by PS Nowgam, Sgr. Inspections continue against power thieves in same area: Er. Nisar Ahmad, SDO, Sheikh Bagh,” KPDCL wrote on X, formerly twitter. Read Also Watch: Passenger Hits IndiGo Pilot At Delhi Airport Over Flight Delay BJP Leader In Jammu Assaults Official, Booked
