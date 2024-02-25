'Time For Negative Kashmir Travel Advisories To Go'

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) GULMARG – In the jam-packed winter wonderland of Kashmir, Gulmarg, a strong voice is echoing from the snow clad meadows and slopes:“It's time for negative travel advisories to go and all nature loves across the globe to visit the Gulmarg and enjoy the nature.”
A group of skiers from Japan said that Gulmarg is a place where nature is at its best.
ADVERTISEMENT
“The altitude of slopes, snow accumulation, tracks and huge alpine trees give a feeling of paradise. Though there is a scope for further improvement of tracks and building more infrastructure for tourists, this place is breath-taking,” said a skier from Japan, Yamamoto. He claimed that he has been visiting Kashmir frequently.
“I am a traveller and a nature lover. I believe Gulmarg has a huge potential to lure international tourists. This place needs more infrastructure to host tourists from all over the world. Skiing is something that is gaining momentum here and we are loving it,” he said.
Asked about the negative travel advisory imposed by the European Countries that prevent its citizens from visiting Kashmir, the Japanese skier said that the world is one family. (KNO) Read Also Improve Skiing Infrastructure In Gulmarg: Omar Abdullah To Centre Skiers Recall Gulmarg Avalanche Horror, Close Shave With Death
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25022024000215011059ID1107895761
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.