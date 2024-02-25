'Time For Negative Kashmir Travel Advisories To Go'

A group of skiers from Japan said that Gulmarg is a place where nature is at its best.

“The altitude of slopes, snow accumulation, tracks and huge alpine trees give a feeling of paradise. Though there is a scope for further improvement of tracks and building more infrastructure for tourists, this place is breath-taking,” said a skier from Japan, Yamamoto. He claimed that he has been visiting Kashmir frequently.

“I am a traveller and a nature lover. I believe Gulmarg has a huge potential to lure international tourists. This place needs more infrastructure to host tourists from all over the world. Skiing is something that is gaining momentum here and we are loving it,” he said.

Asked about the negative travel advisory imposed by the European Countries that prevent its citizens from visiting Kashmir, the Japanese skier said that the world is one family. (KNO)

