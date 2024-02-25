Karnataka Leads Khelo India Winter Games After Day 3

Nordic Skiing event was held at Golf Course while Alpine Skiing, Ski Mountaineering and Snowboarding events were organised at Kangdoori.

In the overall medals tally, including phase one in Leh, Ladakh and phase two in Gulmarg, Karnataka is leading with eight gold and two silver medals followed by Maharashtra with six gold, eight silver and seven bronze medals. Showing consistent performance, Army is positioned at third position with 4 gold, 3silver and 3 bronze medals.

In the Nordic skiing event, Padma Namgial of the Indian Army clinched the gold medal in the men's 15kms run category, followed by Manjeet and Rameez Ahmad Padder, who bagged the silver and bronze medals respectively.

In Skii Mountaineering Relay at Kandoori of Men's Category, Army bagged Gold, Uttrakhand Silver and J&K Bronze. In the same event of Women's category, Himachal Pradesh won gold and J&K achieved silver.

In Alpine Skiing of men's giant slalom, Baqir Hussain of Army clinched gold, Pranav of Himachal scored silver while bronze also went to Army via Debendra Gurgung.

In Snowboarding at Kangdoori, the men's category saw Kulvinder Sharma and Karan Singh of Army take gold and silver medals, while Mehraj ud din Khan scored bronze.

In the women's event, Himachal once again sweeped the medals as Preeti Thakur, Pakarti Thakur and Deepika Thakur took away Gold, Silver and Bronze.

Meanwhile the winners of Thursday's events were also felicitated on Friday at the medal ceremony held at Golf Course, where the Union Minister of State for Home Affairs and Youth Affairs and Sports, Nisith Pramanik, felicitated the winners and praised their achievements.

