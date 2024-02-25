Man Gets 4-Year RI For Raping Minor In Kulgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – A fast-track court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district has sentenced a man to four years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.
Additional sessions judge, fast track court, Kulgam Parvez Iqbal on Thursday held Sajad Ahmad Bhat guilty of raping the minor in his neighbourhood in 2012.
The court also slapped Bhat with a fine of Rs 10,000.
If the accused does not pay the fine, he will undergo a further imprisonment of six months.
The state was represented by public prosecutor Zia ur Rehman while advocate Mohammad Shafi appeared for the accused.
