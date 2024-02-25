Better Late Than Never? More Snow On Deck For Kashmir Valley

Director Meteorological department, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that there is no forecast of any weather activity

till February 26.

However, he said that light to moderate rain and snow is expected at many places during

February 27

and

February 28.

Dr Mukhtar also stated that

on February 29th, there is a possibility of light rains and snow at isolated places.

Nonetheless, the weatherman forecasted a moderate spell of rains and snow

from March 01, saying that

from March 01 to March 03, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snow at most places with heavy rain and snow at isolated middle & higher reaches during

March 02

and 03.

He further stated that the exact details of the forecast will be shared in the coming days.

In its advisory, the MeT office has said that in view of heavy to very heavy snowfall over few middle & higher reaches, the travellers and tourists are advised to follow administration and traffic police advisory.

“General public over hilly areas are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas & sloppy areas,” it reads and appealed to people to follow avalanche warnings & advisories.

It further added that there are chances of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at few places as well.

Pertinently, the landslide, mudslide and shooting stones forced the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway and other major roads and highways.

The work on the restoration of vehicular movement on the highway was going on and it was thrown open partially for the stranded vehicles yesterday.

Meanwhile, the Jammu & Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) issued a“Low Danger Level” avalanche warning for the higher reaches of six districts of J&K within the next 24 hours.

JKDMA officials said that an avalanche with“low danger” level is likely to occur above 2300 metres over Bandipora district of north Kashmir and in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district in the next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with Low Danger Level is likely to occur above 2300 meters above sea level over Bandipore and Ganderbal,” the officials said.

According to the official twitter handle of Jammu Kashmir Disaster Management Authority, a similar warning with 2300 metres above sea level has been issued for Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, and Ramban districts of the Jammu division.

JKDMA has urged locals in these areas to exercise caution and refrain from venturing into avalanche-prone areas until further notice. The authorities have emphasized the importance of dialing 112 for assistance during emergencies.

“People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders. dial-112 for help,” the officials added.

