Intangles and Bahwan Commercial Company Forge an Alliance to Revolutionise Telematics in KSA & Bahrain

(MENAFN- Panasian1) Dubai, February 22, 2024 - Intangles, one of the world’s fastest-growing Digital Twin solutions providers, in its bid to bring the power of Digital Twin technology to every segment across the globe, has announced a strategic partnership with Bahwan Commercial Company, a professionally managed organisation in the Middle East.



Intangles has been rapidly expanding its footprint, operating in 17 countries across diverse regions, including the Middle East, APAC, Southeast Asia, Europe, South America, USA, and Canada. With solutions primarily focused on predictive maintenance around the health of mobility assets, driver behaviour analysis, and efficient operations automation, Intangles provides comprehensive predictive insights combined with real-time alerts and repair strategies. The company's robust network includes over 14 enterprise and OEM partners, attracting more than 25,000 fleet operators to its innovative platform. Processing an impressive 14 billion sensory data points daily, Intangles has solidified its position as a leader in the mobility sector.



Bahwan Commercial Company, an allied business of Bahwan International Group, is a reputed entity with over 45 associate companies and more than 2,000 employees, with a presence across the Sultanate of Oman, the Gulf Region, North Africa, and South Asia. This group of companies represents an impressive portfolio of more than 40 global brands; their diversified businesses cover a wide spectrum, including automobiles, healthcare, agriculture, renewable energy, airport solutions, logistic solutions, earthmoving equipment, construction equipment, industrial equipment, debt collection services, high-end security solutions, survey instruments, elevators, and parking solutions, which are some of the major businesses among others.



This strategic collaboration between Intangles and Bahwan Commercial Company aims to revolutionise telematics solutions on a global scale. The partnership will leverage the strengths and expertise of both entities to drive innovation in the rapidly evolving field of digital mobility. The partnership is poised to create cutting-edge solutions that will enhance efficiency, safety, and sustainability in the mobility industry.



"We are excited about this strategic partnership with Bahwan Commercial Company," said Anup Patil, CEO of Intangles. "Combining our advanced Digital Twin technology with the extensive industry knowledge and reach of Bahwan Commercial Company, we envision reshaping the future of telematics. Our commitment is centred on propelling innovation, promoting sustainable practices, and delivering unparalleled value to our global clientele. We are dedicated to shaping a future where telematics serves as a catalyst for positive change. Our united pledge involves pushing the boundaries of technology and reshaping industries with a conscientious focus on environmental impact and social responsibility, in line with the ESG principles."



Manish Kumar, Head of Business Development and Sales of Intangles (MEAT), stated, "This partnership signifies a key milestone in our commitment to advancing digital mobility solutions in the Middle East. We anticipate that our collaboration with Bahwan Commercial Company will not only strengthen our foothold in the region but also drive significant advancements in telematics technology."



Paulo Fernandes, COO of Bahwan Commercial Company, commented: "Partnering with Intangles aligns seamlessly with our vision for technological excellence and innovation. This venture is a testament to our commitment to exploring cutting-edge solutions and contributing to the evolution of the mobility industry. We look forward to the mutual success and growth that this collaboration will bring."



As both companies await customary approvals from relevant authorities, the partnership signals a significant milestone in the journey towards a new era of AI-driven excellence. Further details about the collaboration will be disclosed in the coming months.





About Intangles:



Intangles is on a mission to transform how organisations do business by leveraging its proprietary Digital Twin technology. Working with physics-based analytics and machine learning to simulate the real-world environment within a virtual world, Intangles provides real-time and predictive insights, augmented with a substantial repository of repair strategies and recommendations. Intangles' solutions allow fleet operators to monitor, benchmark, and conduct predictive maintenance of assets to enhance their overall uptime and profitability.







