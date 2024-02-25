Army Destroys Landmine Found Near Loc In J&K's Poonch

The landmine was found adjacent to the border fence in the Balnoi area of the Mankote sector on Thursday, they said.

The officials said experts were summoned and the landmine was destroyed.

As part of an anti-infiltration obstacle system, the forward areas are dotted with landmines, which sometimes get washed away by rains and also result in accidental blasts, the officials said.

