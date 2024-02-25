Former Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi Passes Away

He will be remembered for his diligence as a legislator too, the prime minister said.

Modi wrote on X,“He was a veteran leader who spent years in public service and held various responsibilities at the municipal, state and national level. As Maharashtra CM, he worked tirelessly for the state's progress. He also made noteworthy contributions as a Union Minister.”

During his tenure as the Lok Sabha speaker, Modi said, Joshi strove to make parliamentary processes more vibrant and participative.

“Manohar Joshi Ji will also be remembered for his diligence as a legislator, having had the honour of serving in all four legislatures to his family and supporters. Om Shanti,” he said.

Condoling Joshi's demise, Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who was a member of the Maharashtra ministry when the former was the CM, said the state had lost a“cultured face” of politics.

Joshi's family said his last rites will be performed at Shivaji Park crematorium in Dadar area.

