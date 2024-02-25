Breaking Barriers On The Road: Kashmiri Women Claim Their Place Behind The Wheel

Despite steadily reclaiming their space on the roads, women in Kashmir still face a complex web of challenges.“It seems as though our every move while driving is more heavily analyzed than those of their male counterparts. Harassment

and traditional social mindsets contribute

to a vicious cycle of women disliking to drive or driving less,” Saima said.

“I am a learner and drive at a slow speed to balance my moves, but I am always humiliated by male drivers on the road, they label me and judge me, which makes me very uncomfortable,” said Mehak, a student.

Dr Shazia Malik, Assistant Professor, Department of Gender Studies, University of Kashmir also expressed similar views.

“The perception is that the street is a part of the public sphere that belongs to men, therefore, women need not own any part of it. The harassment of women drivers is an outcome of social expectations and traditional gender roles,”

Shazia said.

Shazia believes that the public-private dichotomy dictates much of

what women are allowed to do.

“Women are encouraged to work as teachers and professors because the job involves nurturing that is an extension of the gender roles women are assigned in the private spaces. But they are rarely encouraged to ride a bike and drive a car,” she added .

In Shazia's opinion, if women make any mistake while driving it is because of her gender and she will be instantly questioned which will eventually lead to losing access to transport altogether.“This stereotype in society has made women less courageous to face any hurdle on the road, even when they are not at fault,” Shazia said.

While most men seem to degrade women drivers with sexist criticism on the road, some have contrary opinions that women tend to feel nervous because of the confirmed societal bias associated with them.



“All-Female Training”

Sustaining the fight against socially enforced roles for her gender,

Iman

Aslam has come forward with her all – girls driving institute called, steer we go.



“I have trained over 200 women at the institute. The number of enrolments keep increasing with each passing day,”

said

Iman, adding,“women in search of a friendly and a patient atmosphere, search for me which makes me feel proud and happy to be at a convenient service.”

.

“In my experience, women are better drivers than men, and are able to pick up quickly.”

