Swift Settlement Of Insurance Claims Relieves Families Of J & K Bank Customers

The Bank's Zonal Head (Rajouri) Satish Kumar displayed the symbolic cheque worth Rs 3.60 Cr handed over to the nominees/legal heirs of the deceased customers with Regional Manager (Credit Life – PNB MetLife) Nisar Ahmad in presence of Branch Heads and other officials of PNB MetLife.

Expressing gratitude to the Bank and its insurance partner PNB MetLife, the recipients described settlement of claims as a big relief for the kith and kin of the deceased.“We are very thankful to the Bank for covering these loans under insurance. We are also grateful for the timely settlement of the claims, which has relieved our families of such huge financial burdens”, they said.

Speaking on the occasion, officials from the Bank and the insurance company highlighted the significance of getting loans insured.“With a single-premium option alongside the bank finance available for the customers, the families of borrowers can be safeguarded in case of such unforeseen eventualities”, the Zonal Head said, adding that the Bank shall continue to educate people about of benefits of getting their loans insured for the financial protection of their own families.

Representing PNB MetLife, Nisar Ahmad Khan reminded the customers of the goodwill of J&K Bank, which always advises its clients to get their loans insured so that their loved ones are taken care of in case of such unforeseeable eventualities.

